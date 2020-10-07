1995 – 25 years ago
The 1995 version of a festival that began last year as a way to help the village survive while a new bridge was built over the St. Joseph River gets under way Sunday. Bridgefest ’95 begins with a pancake breakfast at the fire station and a business scavenger hunt. It ends Sunday with the Great Pumpkin Carry and a pumpkin pitching competition for kids. Last year, residents from Berrien Springs and Eau Claire and the surrounding area gathered to help the community recoup losses incurred when a 42-year-old bridge extending Old U.S. 31 over the river was closed because of safety concerns.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA will hold a community open house Saturday, marking the fourth anniversary of the YMCA Family Center on Hollywood Road in Royalton Township. The open house will have attractions for the whole family – animals from Sarett Nature Center, Billy Bob from Show Biz Pizza, balloons, demonstrations and prizes. The open house coincides with the 100th anniversary of the YMCA’s aquatics program. The local YMCA offers everything from scuba and lifesaving to aquatic rehabilitation and parent-child classes.
1970 – 50 years ago
Twin City-area firemen will open fire stations to the public to remind citizens of Fire Prevention Week. Fire kills about 1,000 people each month in the U.S. Fire Prevention Week reemphasizes that fire hurts and that fighting fires is everyone’s job. Local fire departments will utilize the week to show residents how they can prevent fires. Firefighters from Benton Township, Benton Harbor and St. Joseph will visit schools and hold fire drills during the week.