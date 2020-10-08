1995 – 25 years ago
Chicago may have Monet, but Southwest Michigan will have a Rembrandt. An original painting by the master Rembrandt van Rijn titled “The Visitation” will be on display Oct. 28 through Nov. 5 at the Krasl Art Center, according to Executive Director Dar Davis. Rembrandt’s oil-on-wood painting is being made available for showing at the Krasl by the Detroit Institute of Arts, which owns the painting. The DIA sends one of its masterworks to three Michigan museums each year.
1985 – 35 years ago
Second graders at Red Arrow Elementary School have raised $164 in a “read-a-thon” to help victims of two recent earthquakes in Mexico, according to Mary Hess-Quinones. The students collected 1-cent pledges for every minute they read between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. The collected funds will be forwarded to the American Red Cross.
1970 – 50 years ago
Harold Mead has been so busy lately the 25th anniversary of his entry in the chicken-serving business slipped by unnoticed. It was on Sept. 29, 1945, just after World War II had ended, that Mead and his wife, Pearl, opened the first Chicken Nook in Benton Harbor. There were seats for 30 people, but one of the big features of the operation was the take-out service. After 11 years in Benton Harbor, Mead moved into the present Chicken Nook in St. Joseph.