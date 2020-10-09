1995 – 25 years ago
Sixteen World War II planes will soon fly in formation in the Berrien Springs Middle School library. The wooden planes are models under construction by seventh and eighth graders of Rick Fedoruk. These students chose the class because they thought it would be fun, but they are also finding it has challenges. The class teaches the students to work with their fine motor skills, to ask questions and gives them patience. Fedoruk’s class built three planes in teams to get started.
1985 – 35 years ago
The Coloma School Board on Monday night earmarked $10,505 to start a computer program for sixth and seventh graders at South Middle School. The board’s action followed a presentation by Principal John Yelding, who outlined a new program to introduce computers to teaching curriculum. They also approved Yelding’s recommendations to purchase software equipment, tables, desks and additional electrical equipment. Yelding, after the meeting, said he hopes to have the computers in operation by Nov. 1, the start of the school’s second quarter.
1970 – 50 years ago
A near-capacity audience gave three quartets, a five-man instrumental group and the Fruit Belt chapter chorus warm applause and demanded several encores at the 22nd “Parade of Harmony” on Saturday evening. William Hansen directed the chorus through several numbers, and brought tears to the eyes of many when they sang special songs to Mr. and Mrs. Teddy Schrack of South Haven. Schrack, 86, is one of the oldest members of the Fruit Belt chapter in length of membership and age. Mrs. Schrack was given a bouquet of roses.