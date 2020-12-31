BENTON TOWNSHIP — Local health officials were very optimistic Wednesday about the direction the third wave of COVID-19 has taken in Berrien County.
“When you see the trends across the country, we’re kind of beating the odds in Berrien County,” Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a Facebook Live event Wednesday morning.
The county is averaging about 37 new COVID-19 cases a day, compared to about 165 a day just before Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, the county recorded 38 new COVID cases and 68 new recoveries. That brought the number of active cases in the county to about 2,169. Last Wednesday, the county was at about 2,779 active cases.
“There’s a lot of evidence toward there being less community transmission,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), said during the event.
She said it’s hard to say exactly what’s causing it, but health officials believe it’s a combination of individual efforts to scale back holiday celebrations, along with a void of large public gatherings.
“We’re very encouraged by the fact we’re seeing these decreasing numbers,” Britten said.
COVID deaths, however, remain pretty high, with nine being added to the county’s total on Tuesday this week. As of Wednesday, the county was at 59 COVID deaths for the month of December, with a total of 168 deaths.
Most of the deaths continue to be people over the age of 40, though one of the recent deaths was someone in their 20s, according to the county’s COVID data dashboard.
Britten said she hopes to see a similar slowdown in deaths over the next few weeks.
COVID hospitalizations are holding steady, but down from where they were in early December.
Hamel said, as of Wednesday morning, there were 39 COVID patients at the hospital who are still really sick, and 13 who are admitted, but recovering.
Last Wednesday, the hospital had reported a similar number of patients admitted, but that’s down from 65 the week before that.
Van Buren/Cass
Both Van Buren and Cass counties are also seeing slowdowns in new COVID-19 cases.
Van Buren County recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Cass County added 62 new cases, but that is an outlier from recent trends.
No new deaths were recorded in either county on Wednesday.
The Herald-Palladium will resume reporting COVID-19 numbers in the Jan. 5 edition. To check the latest figures, visit www.bchdmi.org, vbcassdhd.org/covid-19, www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.