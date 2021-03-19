Traffic flows through downtown Benton Harbor on Thursday. The Niles-Benton Harbor metropolitan statistical area could become a micropolitan if the U.S. Office of Management and Budget changes the rules for population requirements for the statistical areas.
ST. JOSEPH — The U.S. Office of Management and Budget is considering a rule change that could have major ramifications for Berrien County and would be a slap in the face to rural communities, Al Pscholka of Kinexus told Berrien County commissioners Thursday.
The department is considering increasing the population requirement for a metropolitan statistical area (MSA) from 50,000 to 100,000 residents. If this change is adopted, the Niles-Benton Harbor MSA is among six in Michigan that would lose their MSA status and be relegated to a micropolitan.