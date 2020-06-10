BENTON TOWNSHIP — The risk of getting COVID-19 from a protest is about the same as going to any other large gathering of people outdoors, local health officials say.
“We’re all having to balance our desires for engaging in activities, interacting with others, and what we know are our own health risks or the health risks of those we live with and love when considering to go to any event,” Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the Berrien County Health Department, said this week.
She said the risk for COVID-19 transmission is lowered when people are outside, but there does remain some risk.
Attendees of a protest or march, like the one set for 4 p.m. Saturday going from St. Joseph to Benton Harbor, should wear a face covering and physical distance whenever possible.
“It’s been encouraging to see the organizers of a lot of these events putting some forethought and planning into what the events will look like and really making those strong recommendations, according to health department guidelines, for participants to wear masks and social distance,” Conrad said.
She said there is a heightened risk for COVID-19 transmission with a lot of respiratory droplets being spread in the air through shouting, speaking loudly or chanting.
“Which is why wearing a mask would be a really great way to limit that,” Conrad said. “Furthermore, we can protest very peacefully with artfully crafted signs and banners, and that’s another great way to show what we’re thinking and feeling and demonstrate that right (to protest), but also do it in a way that limits the transmission of respiratory droplets between people.”
She noted it wouldn’t hurt to bring along some hand sanitizer, and make sure you wash your hands when you get home. And if you’re sick, Conrad said it is very important to stay home.
“If you have underlying health issues that put you at risk, really evaluate your decision to attend a protest,” Conrad said. “Even if you live with someone whose health or age might make them fall into one of those vulnerable categories, consider whether attending is a good idea or not.”
Conrad said the Berrien County Health Department is always monitoring for spikes of COVID-19 cases after any big event, and will keep monitoring the numbers for months – and maybe even years – to come.
There were fears across the nation that there would be a big increase in COVID-19 cases roughly two weeks after the Memorial Day weekend (the far end of the range most people get sick by), but that hasn’t happened in Berrien County.
“Granted, there could be some explanation by the fact that folks coming from out of town weren’t necessarily residents of Berrien County so we wouldn’t see those cases here, but those are the sorts of events and opportunities for large groups of people to gather that we pay attention to,” Conrad said.
She said COVID-19 risk reduction behaviors won’t change much going forward, and that the public will just have to think about them in new ways.
“As you think about going to an outdoor BBQ, eating at a restaurant, getting your hair cut or attending a peaceful protest, how can I employ the strategies that my public health department has been telling me to do for months now?” Conrad said.