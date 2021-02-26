BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County is currently ranked at sixth in the state for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), reported the ranking Thursday during a COVID-19 update via Facebook Live.
She said the county is working hard to target those over the age of 75, and about 55 percent of all 75 and older residents in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
For those 65-74 years old, the county has give a first dose to about 47 percent of those residents, according to state figures.
Britten said the county is still meeting the state’s benchmark of administering at least 90 percent of the doses it receives within seven days.
“Usually it’s much closer to 100 percent,” she said.
As of Wednesday, Berrien County’s various vaccine providers had given 33,684 doses of vaccine, with 10,882 of those being second doses, according to state figures.
“(That many) doses is a tremendous effort in two months time,” Britten said.
That equates to about 18.4 percent of the county’s population that has received a first dose, when only counting people who are 16 and older. Those under 16 have not yet been approved to get the vaccine.
Britten said the county is preparing for the next priority groups that will be eligible to get the vaccine, but demand is still outpacing supply.
The state is opening up vaccinations to agricultural and food processing workers on March 1 due to the close proximity to others that profession requires, but Britten said there aren’t a large number of those types of facilities in Berrien County.
Data update
Britten reported that Berrien County’s COVID-19 test percent positivity rate is now trending right below 5 percent, and testing is still at a good level.
On Thursday, the county dropped three COVID-19 cases from its total. This sometimes happens when cases are reassigned to another county because the person was tested in a different county than which they live.
In addition, the county recorded 42 new recoveries and one death. The death was someone over the age of 60.
The recoveries and death brought the county to about 635 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. That’s down from 839 last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 12 COVID-19 patients admitted Thursday morning. Last Thursday the hospital reported having 14 patients admitted.
Van Buren County recorded four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while Cass County recorded 10. No new deaths were recorded in either county.