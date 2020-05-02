SOUTH HAVEN — Like many retail shop and restaurant owners in South Haven, Chris Campbell had to scramble to figure out how to keep his business going when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in Michigan in March, forcing many retail businesses to temporarily close in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
First, the owner of SoHa Surf Shop began promoting gift card purchases while setting up an online store that debuted a week ago, and offering curbside service. He also obtained a loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program to help cover payroll, rent and utilities during the pandemic.
“This loan will help us cover payroll and pay rent and utilities,” Campbell said. “This loan is forgivable only if it is used for payroll expenses and rent/mortgage.”
But, despite all of the efforts to be proactive to keep SoHa Surf Shop and his other downtown businesses going, Campbell admits it's a struggle as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order continues.
“This stay-at-home order has decreased our traffic almost 100 percent,” Campbell said. “We have had to temporarily lay off our employees and halt construction on our new store. We took this time to work on and open our online websites. Luckily we have had a few sales, but it is nowhere near enough to cover our expenses.”
Campbell employs eight workers during the winter months at his stores, but that number increases to approximately 30 during the busier summer months.
“We need this many employees to run SoHa Surf Shop, the three kayak and paddleboard rental stands, Emma’s Boutique and our new store opening in May, The Shoe Collective.”
Campbell is not the only downtown business owner who has been able to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“There are quite a few,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce. Wagaman said she couldn't give an exact number because some businesses have been approved but have not yet received their loan, because funding was held up when the program ran out of money. However, more funding has been allocated by the federal government for the program to continue.
South Haven downtown businesses are also obtaining other forms of financial help to get them through crisis.
“Some have also participated in the alcohol buy-back program and many are using the expanded unemployment benefits, especially when it was extended to include sole proprietorship businesses a short time ago,” Wagaman said. “Still, we have such great concerns for many.”
There's good reason for the chamber's concern for the economic welfare of downtown business owners.
This past week, The Michigan Retailers Association released its monthly survey of retail shops throughout the state. It showed that in March, when the pandemic took hold in Michigan, sales nosedived.
The monthly survey, based on a 100-point range, asked Michigan retailers to gauge their March sales, hiring and inventory compared to the previous month. The index for sales came in at a dismal 11.6, compared to 66.6 in February. March 2019’s number was 42.6.
Martin Lavelle, business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the sales and hiring numbers were the lowest in the history of the Michigan Retail Index. The hiring index was only 15.2, compared to 51.4 in February 2020 and 52.5 in March 2019. Worse yet, 71 percent of retailers said they expect decreased hiring for the next three months.
The March survey also showed that 87 percent of respondents reported sales declines over February. Only 9 percent recorded increases, while 4 percent reported no change.
The numbers don't surprise Wagaman, who has been steadily encouraging businesses to take advantage of every emergency loan and grant that they can.
To help businesses learn about the loans and grants that are available, the Chamber has set up a website providing them with information.
“I think the website has helped,” Wagaman said. “It is so challenging for most to keep up with what programs are out there, how to apply, whether they qualify, and even to collect the necessary data required for the applications. Once a business has gone through the process for one of the loan/grant programs, at least they can continue to use that information for future applications.”
Doug Landers is a former president of the chamber's board of directors and owner of Landers Hardware in Bangor and Wolverine Hardware in downtown South Haven.
Unlike other retailers that had to close in March because they were considered “non-essential,” in terms of products deemed unnecessary to purchase during the shut-down, Landers' stores were able to stay open; something Landers said he is grateful for.
“We're fortunate we were one of the few that has been able to stay open. That's an honor. But a challenge help-wise,” Landers said. “We've had some people who have decided not to work (due to concerns about contracting the virus while at work dealing with customers). So it's been a struggle. We've cut back on hours.”
The governor's decision this past week to ease some stay-at-home restrictions that involve retailers, should help.
Big box stores in South Haven, like Menards, Meijer and Walmart, no longer have to tape off sections of their stores that contained items deemed non-essential. Garden nurseries and bike repair shops can now re-open, along with golf courses. Boaters can also start using their motorized crafts.
But the governor's stay-at-home owner has also been extended until May 15, which worries some South Haven downtown business owners like Campbell.
“We are hopeful that this will end soon and we can try to start and recover from this,” he said. “We will survive, but if stores cannot be open before Memorial Day, I don’t know how many businesses will make it.”