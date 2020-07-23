NILES — A Benton Harbor man is dead and a woman faces possible charges after a head-on collision early Wednesday.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Dyer said Darnell D. Johnson, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3 a.m. crash on the St. Joseph Valley Parkway near Niles Township.
Police did not release the name or hometown of the 29-year-old woman, who they said was hospitalized for injuries and faces a possible charge of driving while intoxicated causing death.
Dyer said police were called on a report of a sport utility vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane of the St. Joseph Valley Parkway near Niles, around mile marker 6.
Responding officers then were informed of a head-on collision on the bypass near mile marker 9. Berrien County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department arrived at the scene to find a woman outside her SUV and a man dead on the ground outside his vehicle, after he had been ejected.
The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Accident Investigation Team. Dyer said the preliminary investigation revealed that alcohol consumption by the female driver was a contributing factor in the crash. He said more information will be released later.
Police were assisted at the scene by the Niles Township and Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township fire departments, and Michigan State Police.