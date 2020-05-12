SAWYER — A woman from Three Oaks was seriously injured Saturday after she lost control of her vehicle and hit a tree.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the 20-year-old woman or provide an update on her condition Monday.
Police said it happened at about 6:50 a.m. as the driver was traveling on South Pardee Road near Sawyer Road in Weesaw Township. The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the driver lost control on the gravel road, with the vehicle leaving the roadway to the left and hitting a tree.
The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was trapped and had to be freed by Weesaw and Lake Township firefighters using the “Jaws of Life” tool. She was taken to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, by Medic 1 ambulance, and was later flown by Air Care to a Kalamazoo area hospital.
Police said speed appears to have been a factor and the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Besides the two fire departments and Medic 1 personnel, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Baroda-Lake Township police, Chikaming Township police and Michigan State Police.