BENTON TOWNSHIP — One person is dead and two others injured after shots were fired outside Orchards Mall early Sunday morning.
Benton Township Police Sgt. Steve Morrow said an 18-year-old man is dead, a 19-year-old man is in serious condition and a 20-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injury. The victim's names were not released Sunday.
Morrow said police were called to the mall on Pipestone Road in Benton Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police were told that several shooting victims had gone to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. At the hospital, police were told one of the victims had been pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting happened after a large crowd had gathered outside the mall. As of Sunday morning, police did not know the nature of the gathering or what led up to the shooting.
Benton Township police were assisted by officers from the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police, St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and St. Joseph Township police.
The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Detective Bureau, 925-1135.