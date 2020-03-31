BENTON HARBOR — April 7 is the new date for the draft of the long-awaited academic and financial operating plan to be rolled out that could improve the fortunes of Benton Harbor Area Schools.
The previous date in March was canceled due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordering that all meetings be held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to present the plan to the Benton Harbor Area Schools board and try to answer any questions they will have,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, who chairs the BHAS Community Engagement Advisory Committee.
The special joint meeting between the advisory committee and school board trustees will be held remotely at 5:30 p.m., via Microsoft TEAMS Live. Instructions on how to participate will be posted at www.michigan.gov/engagecomm. Parker said the public will be able to see the presenters, along with a PowerPoint presentation she’s putting together.
“I’m hopeful that we will be able to have some kind of public presentation at a later date, but it really depends on what occurs with the coronavirus,” Parker said.
Also to be presented to school board trustees is an assessment of how the school district got where it is, with declining enrollment and test scores, along with more than $18 million in debt.
State officials suggested last May that Benton Harbor High School be closed at the end of the current school year to help the district with its high debt and decreasing enrollment and test scores. But after almost three months of tense negotiations, state officials hit the reset button and offered to help form and pay for the advisory committee.
The advisory committee started working on the plan last fall.
Parker said that after receiving feedback from school board trustees, the plan will be presented to state officials. If needed, she said changes will be made and approved by the advisory committee before it is presented, again, to school board trustees and state officials for final approval.
“What’s most important is to try to plan for the upcoming school year,” she said. “The sooner we get it to them, the sooner they can decide what direction they would like to take.”
BHAS board President Joseph Taylor said he looks forward to seeing the plan.
“I’m sure they’ve done a yeoman’s job with coming up with their ideas,” he said. “The board will take a look at it and go from there.”
Taylor said he’s unsure if trustees will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on April 14. If they have other business to handle, he said they may just do it at the April 7 meeting.