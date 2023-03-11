 Skip to main content
230310-HP-orchards-mall-new-photo.jpg
top story
No teardown in sight

Orchards Mall won't be demolished due to cost, size of property

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Break-ins, back taxes, exiting tenants, errant gulls and flood damage.

For years, The Orchards Mall has had nothing but bad news.

230311-HP-orchards-mall1-photo.jpg

The Orchards Mall and surrounding Benton Township area is pictured in 2021. The mall was built in the late 1970s.

Hundreds of seagulls gather at The Orchards Mall in Benton Township last July.

