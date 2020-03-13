BERRIEN SPRINGS — Oronoko Township Board members are still undecided about what marketing and branding they want to do after a contract with an area radio station ends this month. Members discussed possible actions at Thursday’s monthly meeting but did not reach a consensus.
Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand noted that the village of Berrien Springs hired a digital and social media firm earlier this year and Berrien Township has decided to not spend money on marketing and branding this year. The two townships and the village had hired Midwest Family Broadcasting to develop a new brand for the area in 2017.
Hildebrand asked board members to consider a number of options including going along with the village which hired Sunset Coast Media to develop a new website and do social media marketing. The township could also sign back up with Midwest Family Broadcasting for either award sponsorships or partner with Pat Moody to do targeted marketing.
“We could partner with Pat Moody to do targeted marketing of Berrien Springs and Oronoko Township,” Hildebrand said. “It would be a sort of pay to play and use his Facebook and media presence. He’d do articles on our behalf and perhaps a monthly video with targeted conversations.”
He boiled down the township’s options to working with the village in their effort, working with Moody, doing both, or doing nothing. He said the township has $5,000 budgeted for marketing and branding in 2020 but some of that will be spent on the cost of the Midwest Family Broadcasting ads that end this month.
Township Treasurer Larry Schalk asked whether anyone had seen benefits from the Midwest Family Broadcasting ads and the “Berrien Springs: Ripe for the Picking” branding.
“That’s one of the questions the village asked,” Hildebrand said. “Can we measure an increase in community pride, an increase in community awareness and whether it’s drawn new businesses to the area? … It’s hard to measure how the ads impacted the community.”
While Trustee Marc Kerlikowske favors trying out a partnership with Moody, whose media presence is measurable and has a loyal following, Clerk Suzanne Renton said she’d rather wait to see how much the township has left in its marketing and branding budget after the current ads are paid.
Also Thursday, board members moved ahead with efforts related to the Honor Credit Union expansion project on Edgewood Court. The credit union is looking to expand its operations center and is partnering with the township to pay for the nearly $1 million sewer extension project that takes sewer lines to the north side of the M-139/U.S. 31 interchange.
The board held a public hearing and then voted to establish a commercial rehabilitation district for that area. Honor is expected to come back in the next month or two to apply for a 10-year commercial rehabilitation tax abatement to help them pay for part of their costs.