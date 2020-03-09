BERRIEN SPRINGS — A revised master plan is on its way for Oronoko Township with township planning commissioners starting the process of review and updates.
The township’s master plan was last updated 10 years ago and is due to be looked at again, Oronoko Township Zoning Administrator Rich Kubsch said this week.
He said the planning commission last looked at the plan in 2015 when they did a review and decided not to make any changes.
Planning commissioners are working with the Williams & Works planning firm and this week got a preliminary copy of proposed revisions. Kubsch said commissioners want to have a sit down meeting with Andy Moore of Williams & Works sometime in April on a date separate from the monthly commission meeting.
One of the points they want to discuss with Moore is how they should proceed with getting public input on the new plan. The township held visioning sessions and an open house prior to the adoption of the 2010 master plan. Commissioners have talked about sending out a survey as one way to get comments.
Kubsch said there may not be enough changes being made to require an open house or a survey.
He did say that some changes will have to be made to the master plan to recognize what has been accomplished in the last 10 years and what future goals the township wants to set.
Examples of projects completed since 2010 include the adoption of the place based code for the M-139 corridor and the completion of water and sewer improvements.
Kubsch said there’s no timetable as to when the planning commission wants to get the new master plan done.
“They just want to get it right,” he said. “There’s no emergency.”