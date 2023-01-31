COVERT — The public has been invited to engage in the work of the Palisades Economic Recovery Initiative.
According to a news release from the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission, the initiative is in a project phase that involves deep assessment of economic impact data associated with the power plant’s closure.
Following the assessment, the next step is to build strategies to mitigate the economic loss to Southwest Michigan. To simplify engagement, a survey has been developed.
This is an important stage where public review and input can be particularly valuable, said John Egelhaaf, director of SWMPC.
To participate in the survey, visit www.vanburencounty mi.gov/739/Economic -Recovery-Strategy.
The Palisades Economic Recovery Initiative is comprised of federal, state and local officials, who are working to build an economic recovery strategy to assist Van Buren County and the region after the shutdown of Palisades in May. Since going online in 1967, the plant has served as a major economic driver in the region, providing high-paying jobs, a tax base, and have supported local communities.
The partnership driving the initiative includes the SWMPC, Market Van Buren, Kinexus Group, Van Buren County, the Michigan Economic Development Corp., the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute, the Michigan Department of Treasury, and the Michigan Public Service Commission.
At each step of the process, the partners will produce and publicly share components of the recovery strategy.
The partnership will collaborate with a diverse group of community members and leaders, established as the Palisades Community Advisory Panel (PCAP).
The public can also follow and provide input by visiting www.vanburencoutymi.gov/725/Palisades-Economic -Recovery-Initative.
Another option to connect is through the Initiative’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Palisades.Economic. Recovery.Initiative.