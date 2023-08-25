BENTON TOWNSHIP — The fact that Black women who are pregnant are three times more likely to die than pregnant white women is nothing new.

While it’s time to implement solutions, it’s also important to change the narrative, said Bianca Nash-Miot, a lactation consultant, birth doula and founder of Birth Queens and Milk Queens.

Dr. Sekeita Lewis-Johnson is the keynote speaker during "Community Grand Rounds: Black Maternal and Infant Health Summit" hosted by Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan on Thursday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Dr. Sekeita Lewis-Johnson talks about health inequities during “Community Grand Rounds: Black Maternal and Infant Health Summit” on Thursday at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.

