The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on a problem that has existed for decades – Black and brown people don’t have the same access to health care as white people and thus, have worse outcomes.
Scientific research has pointed to institutional racism as the predominant root cause, Gillian Conrad, communications manager with the Berrien County Health Department, said Tuesday. She spoke during a virtual panel discussion looking at racism and disparities in the health care system, sponsored by Berrien County ALPACT and Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
Conrad said that the health inequalities are particularly glaring when the social determinants of health are looked at, such as housing, education and access to healthy food.
“Health is not what happens within the four walls of a doctor’s office,” she said. “And it’s not what happens within the four walls of the health department. Public health is truly an effort that takes the entire community.”
Jerry Price, manager of the Diversity and Inclusion Program at Spectrum Health Lakeland, echoed Conrad’s words.
“These health disparities were already there,” he said. “COVID-19 was this unprecedented event that gave us a brighter avenue to see these disparities.”
The COVID-19 dashboard on the Berrien County Health Department website shows that almost 29 percent of the positive cases and deaths have been African Americans, even though less than 15 percent of the county’s population is Black.
Community Grand Rounds
Price said Spectrum Health Lakeland continues to bring awareness to the disparities through the Community Grand Rounds series, which started two years ago. That led to the Brave Talks program, in which Black and white community members meet informally to talk about racial inequality.
The next CGR event, “Reflections on White Privilege,” starts at 6 p.m. today and can be viewed live on the Community Grand Rounds Facebook page. It will be available to be viewed after the event, also.
Brave Talks participants will talk about their personal experiences with structural racism and its impact on the community.
Price said that the virus isn’t targeting Black people, but people with pre-existing health conditions.
“COVID-19 does not see income, ethnicity, race,” he said. “It sees a lack and a gap in treatment and care of chronic health care diseases and exploits that.”
Price said that Spectrum Health Lakeland is starting a community advisory group to help determine programs set up through Lakeland’s new health equity fund, which was announced in June.
Several panelists talked about the need for expanded community-based services so more people can be reached.
Mary Middleton, chief executive officer of Cassopolis Family Clinic Network, said community-based services would help reduce health care costs by keeping people out of the emergency room.
After the event, moderator Sid Mohn said that future models for health care will include more community sites that support home-based care, which will benefit everyone and help reduce the inequities in care.
Built-in racism
Jeanette Holton from Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center in Berrien Center, said an example of institutionalized racism in the health care system is the standardized tools used to diagnose trauma.
She said research has shown a link between trauma and substance abuse and that they need to be addressed at the same time for successful recovery.
But she said that racial trauma isn’t tested for with the diagnostic tools.
Dr. Anne Cornell from Riverwood Center said there is a need for more transitional living in the area, which will also benefit everyone and help close the health care gap.
Tuesday’s panel discussion was the first of four being hosted by Berrien County ALPACT and Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
A forum on education will be conducted on Oct. 13, followed by criminal justice (Oct. 27) and law enforcement (Nov. 10).