ST. JOSEPH — A hearing to consider resentencing Efran Paredes Jr. for a crime he was found guilty of committing when he was 15 was put on hold after Wednesday’s testimony, due to an expert for the defense being unavailable due of a family emergency.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Charles LaSata said the hearing will resume when the expert is available, possibly in December.
Paredes, now 46, was sentenced in 1989 to then-mandatory life without parole in the shooting death earlier that year of Richard Tetzlaff, 28, at Roger’s Vineland supermarket when it was on Vineland Avenue in St. Joseph Township.
LaSata could decide to uphold the life without parole sentence if he finds that Paredes is irreparably corrupted and has not been rehabilitated. Or, LaSata could resentence Paredes to a minimum of 25 to 40 years, with a maximum of 60 years possible. Paredes has already served 31 years.
If resentenced, it doesn’t mean Paredes would automatically go free. Defense attorney Stuart Friedman, based in Southfield, said it would give Paredes a chance at parole.
On Wednesday Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic asked witnesses how Paredes could be rehabilitated if he maintains his innocence.
Civil rights attorney and prisoner advocate Deborah La Belle from Ann Arbor testified via Zoom that two juvenile lifers in Michigan have been resentenced even though they say they are innocent. She said a certain percentage of prisoners are innocent and that the false conviction rate is even higher among youth. Some of them admit guilt even though they are innocent because they believe that will help their chances for parole.
La Belle said she does not know if Paredes committed the crime, but she said she has seen “amazing growth” during her years working with him on various projects, and called him a poster child for rehabilitation.
LaSata gave attorneys 30 days to write up briefs regarding whether a person can be rehabilitated if they don’t admit guilt.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional because their brains aren’t fully developed. It was ruled that each juvenile’s age and unique circumstances need to be considered. A high court ruling in 2016 made that decision retroactive, paving the way for hearings such as the one for Paredes.
Paredes testifies
Paredes took the stand Wednesday and spoke of his prison record, saying his record of accomplishments shows the type of person he has become.
He said he has worked as a clerk and teacher’s aide at several prisons and was certified as a literary Braille transcriber by the U.S. Library of Congress in the late 1990s. He added that his participation and leadership in several positive programs and fundraisers were done even though he had no chance at parole.
“I was sentenced to die here,” he said. “I was sentenced to never have hope.”
Paredes said he could have been playing basketball or lifting weights instead of helping other people.
“I chose to take the path to become a better human being,” he testified.
Paredes also admitted to several infractions while in prison, including getting his wife pregnant even though conjugal visits are not allowed. He also admitted to having a cell phone.
One accusation is that he was a member of a gang, the Melanic Islamic Palace of the Rising Sun, that the prison system considered a security risk.
He said he went to as many religious services that he could to improve himself, but that as soon as the group was declared a security risk, he signed papers to renounce it in January 2000. But he said prison officials wanted to wait six months to see if he really renounced it. When six months passed, he said he signed the papers again.
More state hearings remain
Prisoner advocate Deborah La Belle said that of the 363 Michigan inmates who are entitled to hearings because of the Supreme Court ruling, 162 have yet to go through the process.
Of the 363, she said 41 of them were 15 at the time of the crime. And of those 41, she said 21 have gone through the resentencing process, with only two so far having their life without parole sentences upheld. She said that happens in cases in which there were multiple deaths and other crimes were involved, including severe beatings, kidnapping and sexual assault.
La Belle said that of the juvenile lifers who have been released from prison, none have reoffended.
“We track that very carefully,” she said. “... There have not even been any parole violations.”