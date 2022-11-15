NILES — A 72-year-old Niles woman shot and killed herself at the Corewell Health Niles Hospital emergency room Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Mike Dawson from the Niles Police Department.
“She came to the hospital complaining of an illness, not feeling well,” Dawson said. “They had her in one of the exam rooms and once she was in there by herself, she pulled out a gun and killed herself. Fortunately, she did it when she was alone in the room and nobody was in danger.”
He said his department received the call about the incident at 11:08 a.m.
Dawson said the hospital’s standard procedure is to go into lockdown after there is a gunshot.
“Once they knew there was no threat to anybody, they lifted their lockdown,” he said.
Corewell Health released this statement: “On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, there was an isolated incident in our Corewell Health Niles Hospital emergency department involving patient self-inflicted harm. Local law enforcement and Corewell Health security are engaged. Aside from the specific patient involved, no other patients or team members were affected. The hospital and emergency department continue to remain open to patients and to safely serve the community.”