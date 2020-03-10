PAW PAW — With a 6-1 vote on Monday, the Paw Paw school board retired its controversial Redskins mascot.
Board President Brent McNitt described the long and divisive debate over the name as a “fog” over Paw Paw.
“What we’re talking about here is finding a specific point in a fog this lays on top of our town,” McNitt said. “Like a fog, you can’t swing at the fog but you can’t see through it either.”
McNitt said the decision is not whether the name Redskins is right, wrong or indifferent, but about kids. “We cannot operate a school where we’re letting kids walk through feeling unsafe,” McNitt said.
The issue has been boiling on and off for nearly a couple of decades, with Superintendent Rick Reo and two previous superintendents recommending the mascot be discarded. Three years ago the board voted 4-3 to retain the name, to applause from supporters. Paw Paw has had the Redskins nickname for nearly a century.
The dispute is whether or not the term “redskins,” as used by Paw Paw schools, is derogatory or a term of honor. Supporters maintain the name embodies the warrior spirit. Opponents say the term refers to blood on the skins of scalped Indians by settlers.
There was no talk of blood at Monday’s meeting, but there was talk of pride and tradition.
Resident Randy Goode told the board he’d never felt prejudice in Paw Paw and that to him the term meant pride. “You’re going to strip of us that pride,” Goode said.
Ted Major said he’s been a Redskin for 80 years. “You people three years ago decided to retain the mascot and so we should continue along that line,” Major said. He said he believes students who berate other students about their origins should be punished.
But Sarah Thomas said her and her family support the suggestion of Superintendent Reo to drop the mascot. Although the word “outsider” has been used to described opponents of the Redskins mascot, she said that a forum last week seeking public comment consisted of insiders and not outsiders. “I’m here to tell you as a resident, everyone is welcome,” Thomas said.
Bill Columbo, who described himself as “indigenous” and a graduate of Paw Paw High School, said he and others had experienced mistreatment at the hands of students at the school.
“Consider the children,” Columbo said. “Let’s have some healing. Put the past in the past.”
Board member Dale Pease told the audience of more than 75 people that he would vote for removing the mascot to continue the Paw Paw school district’s excellence.
“This is for our students and their legacy,” Pease said.
Board member Shane Criger came on the school board just as the latest controversy hit three years ago. He then supported retaining the image. He has since changed his mind. “I think we missed the argument and failed as a board,” Criger said. They should have been looking at students.
Now, Criger said, trustees need to listen to the educators who say the controversial term is affecting students. “It’s whats right for the students,” Criger said.
Board Vice President Zachary Morris said that the district has found itself in the front line of a political battle, something school systems aren’t designed to do. He said he supports Reo’s recommendation to do away with the mascot “and begin writing the next chapter of our school’s history.”
The lone no vote came from Trustee Thomas Baney. Baney said he’d never found the term Redskin to be what he called “toxic.” If a new mascot came about, the pain would just get transferred to another group. “The pain will not go away,” Baney said.
According to the resolution offered by Reo, the Redskins nickname will be retired at the end of this school year. Reo recommended coming up with a new mascot at the July meeting.
“The entire community would be invited to participate throughout the process,” Reo said.