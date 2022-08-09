Paw Paw Lake Rotary Club, which serves Coloma, Watervliet and Hartford, is set to host a special guest.
On Wednesday, the rotary club will host Oxsana Tjuba, who is the charter president of the Lyiv Rotary Club. Oxsana will join a Zoom meeting hosted by Paw Paw Lake Rotary Club to update members on conditions on the ground in Ukraine and how her club is assisting Ukrainians to find food and safe shelters.
While Oksana will speak by Zoom, the public is welcome to join in person at the Watervliet High School Auditorium at 450 E. St. Joseph St., Watervliet.
People who do not use Zoom may watch her presentation at the library. Admission is free, but donations to the The Rotary Foundation Disaster Response Fund will be accepted.
To access the Zoom link, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86204028151?pwd=WmYzNERicllOdFJCYnBPZlVhblcvUT09
- The meeting ID number is: 862 0402 8151
- The passcode for the meeting is: 6360