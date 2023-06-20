BANGOR — A 24-year-old man from Paw Paw died Monday evening in a crash that involved three vehicles, including a Bangor police patrol car.
The incident unfolded at 11:30 p.m. Monday on M-43 Highway near 30th Avenue in Arlington Township, when a Bangor Police Department patrol vehicle was pursuing the fleeing motorcyclist, according to a news release from Michigan State Police.
A preliminary investigation report released Tuesday by state police stated the motorcyclist was traveling east on M-43 at a high rate of speed when the driver struck a Ford pickup that was backing out of a residential driveway. The pickup was then struck a second time by the pursuing patrol vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, a 58-year-old Kalamazoo woman, suffered minor injuries. The Bangor police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Seatbelts were worn by the driver of the pickup and the involved officer. The motorcyclist was also wearing a helmet. As of Tuesday, it was not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Traffic along M-43 was affected several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
The name of the motorcyclist was not released by police.
The crash remains open pending further investigation.