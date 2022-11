Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show that opened on Veterans’ Day. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane flying into the bomber.