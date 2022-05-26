Alker, Estes share lead after impressive opening round of Senior PGA Championship

BENTON HARBOR — Five golfers shared the lead after the morning round Thursday at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. By the end of the day, they were all three shots back.
Steven Alker and Bob Estes each shot 7-under-par 64s to share the lead as the world’s top senior players took advantage of favorable conditions at Harbor Shores.
“That’s the nature of the Champions Tour now,” said Mike Weir, who was tied for third at 6-under with Paul Claxton. “Lots of low scores. Guys really play well, and you have to get off to a good start. You have to keep the pedal down out here.”
Claxton was alone atop the leaderboard briefly in the second round, a surprise from one of the many PGA club professionals in the field. Claxton does have some experience competing with the best, however. He spent time on the PGA Tour during his playing career, and won the 2021 Senior PGA Professional Championship, the tournament that qualifies club professionals for this event.
“I’m somewhat competitive, but not to the level of these guys out here,” Claxton said. “I feel like it was a good day for me and I’m not going to read more into it than that. I’m just going to enjoy it and hopefully tomorrow we’ll get a break with the rain and hopefully I can hold things together.”
Alker’s presence atop the leaderboard would’ve been almost as surprising a year ago, but the New Zealand native has taken the PGA Tour Champions by storm and sits atop the Charles Schwab Cup money list. He opened his Thursday round with an eagle on No. 10 and made just one bogey on the day.
“I’m driving the ball well,” Alker said. “I’m just hitting my irons really nice. And I think I’ve just matured. I’m just thinking a little bit better. I’m not chasing so many pins. I’m not making as many bogeys as I’m probably used to.”
His co-leader didn’t make any bogeys. Estes had seven birdies, including five of his final nine holes. A strong iron player, Estes feels that Harbor Shores fits his game nicely.
“You still have to drive it fairly well,” Estes said. “Some fairways are wider than others, but you still have to be playing from the fairway for the most part to be able to spin it to hit those tiers (on the green). But yeah, it’s a good course for me.”
Robert Karlsson and Duffy Waldorf were tied for fifth at 5-under, with a 10-way tie behind them in seventh at 4-under. That group includes Hall of Famer Ernie Els; Miguel Angel Jimenez, who ranks second on the tour money list behind Alker; and Chris DiMarco, who won the Western Amateur in 1988 at Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club in Benton Township.
Fourteen more golfers were knotted at 3-under, including defending champion Alex Cejka and two other age-defying past winners in Bernhard Langer, 64, and Michael Allen, 63.
Colin Montgomerie, the 2014 winner at Harbor Shores, finished 2-under, the best score of the four past champions at the course. Roger Chapman (2012) was 1-under, Paul Broadhurst (2018) was 1-over, and Rocco Mediate (2016) was 3-over.