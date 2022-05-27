Ames, McCarron share lead after cold, rainy second round

BENTON HARBOR — Stephen Ames battled through rain and cold Friday to share the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship lead with Scott McCarron.
Perhaps his time living in Vancouver gave Ames an advantage in the conditions?
“I’m not a fan of the cold weather even though I lived in Canada,” Ames said. “I never went out and played golf in this.”
Ames may have disliked the weather, but it worked to his advantage thanks to his early tee time. Harbor Shores got colder and wetter as the day went on, and none of the afternoon golfers were able to make a serious push at the 8-under-par 134 score Ames and McCarron posted over their first 36 holes.
Bernhard Langer, Steven Alker, Brian Gay, and Mike Weir were in a four-way tie for third at 6-under, and all four also had the benefit of playing in the morning. Defending champion Alex Cejka fared the best of anyone stuck with an afternoon start, as his score of 69 brought him to 5-under for the tournament, tied for seventh.
“It was tricky today,” Cejka said. “I think we had the start with the wind and rain. I think the draw for us in this rotation was maybe a little bit tougher.
“I don’t think anybody likes weather like this. I think everybody likes to play in at least 70 degrees. But you know, it’s there. You’ve got to take it like a man. It’s a tough golf course, tough elements, tough conditions. I don’t want to go home and cry about it. I’ve got to take it and just move on.”
The forecast for the weekend is much more favorable, with sun and temperatures in the 60s and 70s expected.
Ames and McCarron each shot a 5-under 66 on Friday, the best score of the day. Ames had his shares of troubles, as he made a double bogey on the par-3 No. 4 hole, and missed short birdie putts on holes 11, 12 and 14, but he overcame them by making seven birdies.
“Putting has been a bit of an issue the six events that I’ve played,” Ames said. “I’ve had opportunities but I couldn’t make the putts to close things out. I’ve been working a little bit on that, mentally more than the stroke itself. Those things I’ve put in place this week that I’ve been working on, and it’s coming out, which is nice. It’s freed me up quite a bit.”
McCarron has struggled this season while working his way back from an August surgery on his left ankle, but might be turning a corner this weekend.
“The last couple weeks it’s gotten a lot better, and that’s kind of what my doctor had said,” McCarron said. “It’s going to take a year, but after seven or eight months you’re going to feel a lot better, and I’m starting to feel better now, and I can start posting off that left side, which I couldn’t do at all. So I’m getting the strength back, and I’m just very happy to be out here playing golf, to be honest.”
McCarron was one of the best senior players prior to his injury, with 11 career PGA Tour Champions victories. He was in contention at Harbor Shores in 2018, finishing the first three rounds with a share of the lead before ending up in a tie for third. He tied for seventh in his first event at the local Jack Nicklaus signature golf course in 2016.
“I actually really enjoy Jack Nicklaus golf courses,” McCarron said. “He always gives you a generous amount off the tee. Jack being a fader, he likes to see a lot of shots fade, and I’m also kind of a fader, as well. I feel like I can step up, aim down the left-hand side and hit my cut and put it in play.
“This has got some really good holes on it, and you’ve got to be very particular where you’re going to hit it into some of these greens because he’s got a lot of severe slopes, quadrants. I’ve just learned this golf course over the last few years, and I really enjoy it. It’s a lot of fun to play.”
A total of 72 golfers made the 3-over-par cut. They’ll tee off beginning at 7:11 a.m. today, with Ames, McCarron and Gay in the final group starting at 11:35 a.m.