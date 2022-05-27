BENTON HARBOR — Bernhard Langer playing well continues to be the safest bet in senior golf.
The 64-year-old Hall of Famer shot a second straight round of 68 Friday at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, putting him in a four-way tie for third place, two shots behind leaders Stephen Ames and Scott McCarron
Langer has dominated the PGA Tour Champions for more than a decade, winning the tour’s Charles Schwab Cup six times. In his three visits to Harbor Shores, he’s never finished outside the top five.
Friday’s cold, rainy weather caused problems for many of the golfers, but Langer handled it well.
“It’s nice to go below 70 on a day like this because it’s not easy,” Langer said. “The course played a lot longer, I thought, than yesterday. The par-5s were – well, I could only get to maybe one or two yesterday, but even today most of them were not reachable.”
Langer still did well on the par-5s, as three of his four birdies came on those holes. He made just one bogey.
Most events on the PGA Tour Champions are just three rounds, and the four-day major championships can be tougher on older golfers. That’s unlikely to be an issue for Langer, who keeps himself in excellent physical shape.
“I don’t think it makes a big difference,” Langer said. “We played 72 holes all our lives really and still do for whatever it is, seven tournaments a year or something on the Champions Tour. Some of us play one or two of the other majors. So I don’t think it really matters a great deal.”
High praise
First-round co-leader Steven Alker couldn’t match his Thursday performance, following his round of 64 with a 1-over-par 72 on Friday. However, the Charles Schwab Cup money list leader is still tied for third place, and impressed Langer, one of his playing partners the first two rounds.
“I think he’s got one of the best swings out here,” Langer said. “He doesn’t seem to have a weakness.”
The two will be grouped again together on Saturday along with Mike Weir.
Right on the line
A total of 72 golfers made the cut to advance to weekend play. That number is on the low side, as the top 70 plus ties move on. A score of 3-over-par or better was needed to move on.
Roger Chapman, the 2012 winner at Harbor Shores, made the cut at 3-over in his first competitive event of the year. A more surprising name at 3-over was Retief Goosen, a Hall of Famer who ranks third on the tour money list this season.
Some of the more notable golfers on the wrong side of the cut included David Toms (4-over), 2019 Senior PGA Champion Ken Tanigawa (5-over), Jose Maria Olazabal (8-over), Jesper Parnevik (9-over) and David Duval (10-over).
Rocco Mediate, the 2016 champion, and two-time major champion John Daly were among four golfers who withdrew before Friday’s round.