BENTON TOWNSHIP — Southwest Michigan hotels and independent rentals are benefitting from the influx of tourists this holiday and tournament weekend.
Tourism driven by the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has been good for business, hotel owners say.
Rita Downey, the general manager of The Boulevard Inn & Bistro in St. Joseph, can tell how successful prior Memorial Day weekends have been – especially when they coincided with the golf tournament that comes to Benton Harbor every other year.
“There’s definitely a spike where the PGA is concerned,” Downey said.
Likewise, the Inn at Harbor Shores, which grew out of the tournament, sees a bump in reservations as a result of the Senior PGA’s patronage. The St. Joseph hotel expects the business for the holiday, said general manager Brady Cohen. But he said the tournament provides the added boost of guests who stay earlier in the week.
“We love the excitement and the attention that it brings for the community and the resort,” said Cohen.
Not only do customers stay at the hotels, but they buy food, order drinks and use other amenities.
“The restaurant reaps the rewards,” Downey said, in reference to the Bistro portion of the downtown hotel.
Cohen added: “It’s not just occupancy. It’s all revenue centers for us: the restaurant, we got the spa, we got the cafe on the property.”
Millicent Huminsky, executive director of the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, said the weekend is especially a revenue driver for local hotels.
“It does tremendous business for all the hotels, between the players, between all the media and spectators and volunteers,” she said.
Huminsky recounted instances where people became recurring tourists to the region after visiting for the tournament. She and other community leaders have volunteered for the community showcase at the entrance to the tournament.
“This is (about) trying to give people a taste of the area, hoping that they’ll return and vacation here when there’s not a tournament going,” she said.
Hotels aren’t the only entities who stand to benefit. Only a handful of Airbnb bookings are left in the Benton Harbor area for this weekend.
The demand over the holiday and championship weekend is strong enough that the Airbnb website prompts searchers to book quickly if they want to find a stay.
AllTheRooms, a website which tracks Airbnb and VRBO listings, shows the average daily rate for stays in all price ranges has increased in the last week for both Benton Harbor and St. Joseph. The increase is the steepest for the 90th percentile of listings in Benton Harbor.