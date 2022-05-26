BENTON HARBOR — Four Berrien County kids were able to interview a pro golfer and got a behind-the-scenes look at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Two sets of sibling duos were this year’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Kids Inside the Ropes. Annabelle Butler, 8, and Sophia Butler, 7, from Benton Harbor, and Hudson Becker, 10, and Heidi Becker, 8, from Bridgman submitted short videos where they showed their love of cooking and golf.
“We talked about our community and golf, and we went to our school’s playground and just played there,” Heidi said of her video.
In Annabelle’s submitted clip, she alternated between making pasta and practicing her swing. She told The Herald-Palladium pasta is her favorite food.
Hudson used both a chipper and a KitchenAid stand mixer in his video submission to bake.
“That was to stir the ingredients to make the banana bread, so it was all about golf and like what kind of food I was making,” he said.
During Wednesday’s practice round, the four kids got a chance to flex those cooking and golf skills at the tournament.
The four made smoothies based on the returning champion Alex Cejka’s favorite recipe. They also practiced their golf game at the putt-putt holes outside of the KitchenAid Fairway Club. Heidi sank three consecutive holes-in-one at the putt-putt courses.
Much to joy of their chaperoning parents, the four also competed to load a KitchenAid dishwasher at the fastest time.
Each got to pose a question to the returning champion at a pre-tournament conference, asking how often he practiced, what his favorite food was, which club he liked best and whether he’s ever gotten a hole-in-one. After this, they presented Cejka with a homemade smoothie.
“Sitting on the sidelines, watching them be kind of the stars of the show is a lot of fun, to see their personalities come out,” said Annabelle and Sophia’s father, Jim Butler.
Both he and Tracy Becker – Hudson and Heidi’s mother – said they heard about the competition through the local news and coworkers.
“They brainstormed what they wanted to do for each one, and then I helped film,” said Becker.