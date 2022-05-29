BENTON HARBOR — Plans to keep golfers and spectators safe during the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship began last December.
Berrien County Emergency Management Coordinator Capt. Rocky Adams said that is when he began meeting with police, fire and medical personnel, along with PGA officials, to start formulating a plan. The final plan was put on paper two weeks in advance of the event.
“It’s a product of everybody’s input,” Adams said. “It’s a matter of thinking about any potential hazard and how we would respond. We try to take emotion out and remain objective. We talk about what could happen and how we would respond to different scenarios.”
Agencies involved include the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor public safety departments, Benton Township police, Michigan State Police, Medic 1, Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Marine Division.
“The marine division patrols the Paw Paw River, because no kayaking is allowed during the golf,” Sheriff Paul Bailey said.
Bailey said his deputies work a lot of overtime throughout the championship, and the county remains well-patrolled by those not stationed at the PGA event.
Bailey said the county budgets for the extra police coverage, and does not ask the PGA for reimbursement.
“The county supports the PGA. It brings a lot of money into our communities. The officers enjoy doing it, and I have no problem getting people to sign up,” the sheriff said. “We’re very blessed that the officers work so well together. We’ve got it down.”
Mike Clark, deputy director of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, said the department had eight to 10 officers assigned to the Senior PGA in various roles, mostly at traffic safety points.
He said the department will pay out a significant amount of overtime.
“Our 12-hour shift scheduling for the week had officers either working the event or working (a regular patrol shift). It’s a very long week for our department,” Clark said.
He said the officers at the Senior PGA were in uniform. However, detectives in plain clothes made random walks throughout the course.
Steve Nuebecker, director of the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, said his department had eight officers assigned to the PGA event. He said some were stationed at various zones of the golf course, while others acted as rovers.
Neubecker said he calls in extra police reserves during the championship, and officers work a bit of overtime.
“We don’t ask the PGA to reimburse us,” he said. “It’s such a benefit to the community to have them here.”