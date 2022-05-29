BENTON HARBOR — The most common ailments seen at the first aid tent at the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores were skin related.
Dr. Chris Trigger, chairman of medical services for the championship events, said bee stings, sunburn and blisters are common for the tournament. If temperatures are scorching, heat stroke or heat exhaustion can be a problem.
He said if spectators walk the golf course from tee to tee, they will walk more than seven miles – something many ordinarily don’t do.
Trigger, a Spectrum Health Lakeland Emergency Room physician, said the PGA contracts with Lakeland to provide first aid and medical services on the grounds at Harbor Shores during the championship event.
He said six paramedics from Medic 1 were on standby with two ambulances on site.
Also manning the first aid tent were eight to 10 nurses a day, and two to four emergency room residents.
Trigger said how busy the tent gets depends on the day. He said the average number of people seen is typically 15-20 per day on the weekdays, and 30-40 on the weekends.