Basically there are only two things that Harbor Shores Golf Club can do to defend itself from the onslaught of sub-par rounds during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
And, one of them – the weather – it has no control over. The other it does!
In Thursday’s opening round, 56 of the 50-and-older pros in the field of 156 carded sub-par rounds, including a pair of 7-under rounds by Steven Alker and Bob Estes.
But on Friday, Mother Nature decided to play a role, as the course for most of the morning and afternoon was hit with a steady rain, cool temperatures and strong winds. How much of an affect did the adverse, aggravating weather play on Friday’s scores?
Only 17 golfers shot sub-par rounds.
The only other defense on the Jack Nicklaus signature course would be having some tricky pin placements on its undulating greens. But Senior PGA Championship officials continue to avoid doing that.
I worked at Harbor Shores for 10-plus years (2009-2019) as a starter and ranger, which allowed me to play the beautiful and challenging tract. And, I’ve watched closely how much easier the pin placements were for the four previous tournaments (2012, 2014, 2016, and 2018) than they were for regular play.
This year appears no different, as nearly all the holes are placed on level ground of each green. Sure, they’re surrounded by undulations and mounds, but none of the holes are set on any of the ridges.
As one veteran Senior PGA golfer told me Thursday, when asked about the pin placements this year, he replied: “They’re always in the same spots.”
It’s true that fans love to see birdies, but this is a major championship, one of five on the Champions Tour. I’ve always thought majors in golf were supposed to be tough?
Harbor Shores is not a long course. In fact it’s one of the shortest on the senior tour at 6,852 yards. The average driving distance on the senior tour is 277 yards, which makes the course’s four par fives reachable in two for many of the senior players. And most, with a good drive on the course’s wide fairways, have a high iron (8, 9 or wedge) in their hands for their second shot. And the roughs are always reasonable.
For the 2018 tournament, the former tough, small, undulating, well-protected-by-sand-traps 17th green, was totally changed into what it is now – a long, oblong, nearly flat green.
Rocco Mediate won the 2016 tournament by holing out of a sand trap for a birdie on the old 17th in the last round.
Expect the scores to go low again Saturday and Sunday as Mother Nature is supposed to co-operate.
Unless of course Senior PGA officials decide to make the pin placements more difficult.
But, I bet they won’t.