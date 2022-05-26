BENTON HARBOR — Visitors to the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship are getting a new and improved experience as they walk through the main entrance.
The entry courtyard includes a Community Showcase tent featuring examples of activities Southwest Michigan is known for, said Deb O’Connor of Whirlpool Corp., the lead for KitchenAid activation for the Senior PGA.
In the past, visitors walked through a tent with the Community Showcase on one side and PGA merchandise on the other.
“If you’re coming in, you’re excited to watch golf, so you ignored it. And when you’re leaving, you didn’t notice it,” O’Connor said.
Now, the tent is double the size with seating scattered throughout the area so visitors can relax and take a look at St. Joseph High School’s FIRST Robotics team robot, pictures of the beach or the Lake Michigan College Fab Lab exhibit.
“You sort of get the vibe of Southwest Michigan,” O’Connor said. “... We came up with the theme – ‘stay, play, live and work.’ The idea was that people would be in this tent and get a glimpse of what we’re known for – what you can do while you’re here. That kind of thing.”
Also new this year, O’Connor said bands will perform 4-6 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday on a stage across from the Community Showcase tent.
While they perform, she said a sampling of local beverages will be available at the Community Showcase tent. She said the beverages will be from the breweries, cideries and distilleries featured in the Makers Trail 19th Hole Pavilion, which is located near the 17th green.
Performing tonight will be Eric Fisher and his band. Work In Progress will be featured Saturday and Libido Funk Circus will perform Sunday.
“We feel like by pulling the Community Showcase out here, we’re going to get a lot more interaction with people,” O’Connor said. “People who are leaving will stop to listen to the music and have a drink.”
Also in the entry courtyard is the KitchenAid Fairway Club, where several chefs will be featured today and Saturday in the demonstration kitchen.
Today
- 1 p.m. – Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author.
- 2:30 p.m. – Cheyenne Galbraith, chef at Houndstooth Restaurant in Benton Harbor.
Saturday
- 1 p.m. – Stephanie Izsard, American chef best known as the first female chef to win Bravo’s Top Chef.
- 2 p.m. – Tim Foley, chef at bread+bar in Benton Harbor and Bit of Swiss in Stevensville.
- 3 p.m. – Deb Sailor, owner of The Cheese Lady in St. Joseph.
O’Connor said when chefs aren’t featured, there are plenty of people on hand to show spectators a variety of KitchenAid appliances and how they work.
In addition, three putting greens are located in the entry courtyard, giving visitors a chance to win one of the three KitchenAid stand mixers painted by local artists.
The artists commissioned to paint the mixers were Megan (Maude) Litts of Benton Harbor, Dean Campillo of Berrien Springs and Cassandra Graber of South Bend, Ind.
O’Connor said that’s in addition to the many mixers decorated by local small business owners that can be seen in store windows throughout the community.
“You’ve got to go see those because they’re just amazing,” she said. “Everybody went all out. They’re beautiful.”