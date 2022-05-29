BENTON HARBOR — Bernhard Langer isn’t a machine after all.
Langer had the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship lead on the back nine Sunday at Harbor Shores, and seemed to be well on his way to his 44th PGA Tour Champions victory.
But the Hall of Famer uncharacteristically faltered, shooting 4-over par on his final seven holes to slump to a third-place finish. His 10-under-par 274 was six shots behind winner Steven Alker.
“It was absolutely a missed opportunity,” Langer said. “I was 14-under leading by one I think with eight holes to go, and just didn’t close it. I went backwards instead of continuing to make birdies.”
Langer made bogeys on three straight holes – 12, 13 and 14 – but said his troubles actually began on No. 10, when two of his shots landed in divots. That forced him to play conservatively and settle for par.
“That really stopped the momentum,” Langer said. “I was going very well, and you know, (No. 10) was one of the easier holes today. Who knows what would have happened if I made birdie there. The next hole wasn’t a difficult one either but I only managed par and then all things broke loose. Just three or four bad shots in a row and a couple of bad decisions, wrong clubs.”
Langer capped his day with a double-bogey on the 18th hole after hitting his tee shot into the water.
“To drive it into the water on 18 is mind-boggling,” Langer said. “It’s just terrible. There’s no other word for it.
“I’m just not comfortable with my swing at the moment. When I’m swinging well, that would never happen. You could give me a thousand balls, I wouldn’t hit it in the water.”
Langer, 64, has seemed impervious to the effects of aging over the years, six times winning the Charles Schwab Cub as the senior tour’s best player.
“Bernhard was the one who faulted on 12, 13 and 14, which is unusual for him because he is usually like a machine,” runner-up Stephen Ames said. “But he is getting on in age giving us a break, which is nice.”
Even Langer had to admit it’s getting harder to maintain his high standard.
“Every day, I get up, I feel my age, which you know, I used to not,” Langer said. “So it’s definitely not easier, let’s not fool anybody. But it’s still encouraging to me that I’m 64-and-a-half or whatever and can still compete with the young guys, guys that hit it way past me and guys that are 12, 14 years younger than me.
“So there’s no reason to throw in the towel. It’s just a matter of working out the kinks that I’m experiencing and get my A-game back.”
Phillips top club pro
Tracy Phillips finished as the top PGA club professional, shooting a 1-over-par 72 on Sunday to finish at 5-under for the tournament. No other club pros broke par. The closest was Tim Weinhart at 2-over.
Phillips entered the day tied for 13th with Hall of Famers Colin Montgomerie and Ernie Els, among others.
“To see your name up there, it didn’t last very long but to see it up there was fantastic,” Phillips said. “I wished I would have finished off a little better today but just didn’t quite hit the ball as well.”
Phillips, 59, was once a top junior player, but that didn’t translate to tour success and he eventually became a club professional. He’s hoping to have a few more chances to compete with the best.
“It’s been a great week,” Phillips said. “I’d like to maybe have some opportunities to play out here a little bit more. It’s hard to get out here, obviously, the direction you have to kind of go but I am going to tee it up at the U.S. Open Senior next month, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Not having a ball
Paul Goydos finished in a four-way tie for fourth at 9-under par. He would’ve been tied for third with Langer had he made his short par putt on No. 18, which spun around the lip of the cup and rolled out. That stroke of bad fortune cost him about $73,000.
After Goydos tapped the ball in for bogey, he took it out of the cup and threw it in the Paw Paw River.
International flavor
Goydos was the only American to finish in the top seven. Alker hails from New Zealand and Langer is German.
Runner-up Stephen Ames is Canadian, as is Mike Weir, who finished in the fourth-place tie with Goydos, Miguel Angel Jimenez (Spain) and K.J. Choi (South Korea).