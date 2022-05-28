BENTON HARBOR — The new and improved Makers Trail 19th Hole saw its share of visitors Saturday during the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Featuring concoctions from North Pier Brewing Co., Watermark Brewing Co., Dablon Winery & Vineyard, Round Barn Winery, Journeyman Distillery and Peat’s Cider Social, the Makers Trail 19th Hole pavilion had a new location and look this year. Now located near the 17th green, the pavilion featured a beer garden and a food truck overlooking the action.
Milena and Amy Olvera-VanVoorhies moved to St. Joseph about a year ago, and have been discovering different aspects of the area – which includes the breweries, wineries and distilleries in Southwest Michigan. They heard about the Makers Trail through word of mouth and made a deal.
While Milena is an avid golfer, Amy is not. So on Saturday, the compromise was to find the Makers Trail 19th Hole, so Amy could partake in the amenities and Milena could watch golfers take on the 17th hole.
“It’s the best of both worlds,” Amy said.
The married couple have already visited Round Barn Winery in Baroda and Vineyard 2121 in Benton Township. They next plan to focus on more breweries after visiting the pavilion.
“If I’m going to a place that has beer, it’s going to be a brewery, versus just your normal bar,” said Amy, who was sampling a sangria from Round Barn on Saturday.
Milena was drinking the rye whiskey from Journeyman Distillery. Milena said she developed a taste for whiskey since they had moved to Berrien County from Tennessee.
Amy, who grew up on the eastern side of Michigan, said they chose to move to St. Joseph in an effort to be closer to family. She said they’ve been treating every day like a vacation after clocking off from work. As for the Makers Trail 19th Hole, Amy recommended the sangria.
“We’ve always enjoyed a club house ticket or a ticket like this, that’s why we chose this (spot),” she said. “Eventually, I’ll get into golf.”
In addition to the new lineup of drinks was a map of Berrien County on display, which highlighted the locations of the participating businesses in the Makers Trail.
Terry Blackwell, who traveled from Ohio to watch the third round of the tournament on Saturday, was drinking a “Two Off the First” from North Pier. The cocktail, which is a peach tea lemonade with vodka, was something he said, “caught his eye.”
“I’m on vacation, so I might as well get a vacation drink,” Blackwell said.
Janette McGlinsey, who was bartending the past three days at the pavilion, said the most popular drinks have been the “Foot Wedge” and “Bodega” from Watermark.
“I would say it’s been like that everyday,” she said.
The Stevensville brewery also offered koozies for patrons at the Makers Trail 19th Hole.
McGlinsey said she’s bartended for press boxes at the Daytona 500 before, but this was her first golf event.
“The only thing that’s been surprising is how many times I’ve had to shut up as a bartender because the golfing is so close,” she said in reference to the golf course etiquette. “For me, that’s my downfall.”