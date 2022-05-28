BENTON HARBOR — Paul Goydos knows what it takes to win a major golf championship.
"It takes different skillsets," Goydos said. "Unfortunately I don't have any of them. That's why I was never in any majors."
Goydos never finished better than 12th in any of the PGA Tour's four majors, but he'll have a chance to win his first senior major today. His 4-under-par 67 on Saturday at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores has him at 9-under heading into today's final round. That's good for fourth place, three shots behind the lead.
"This is probably the best spot I've been in any major, whether the regular tour or this tour," Goydos said. "I don't know if there's majors on the Korn Ferry Tour — I wasn't in contention on that one either. It's kind of new territory to me. We'll see how it plays out."
Goydos, who turns 58 next month, is an accomplished pro golfer despite his self-deprecation. He has 10 career victories, including two on the PGA Tour. He was one of the best players on the PGA Tour Champions in his early 50s, winning five events and ranking in the top 20 of the Charles Schwab Cup money list for four straight years from 2015-18. However, his last win came in August of 2017.
"If you go to the big picture, when I was 50 years old, and you told me when I was 57 that I would have won five times out here, I'd say that's pretty good," Goydos said. "But if you'd told me when I was 53 and I just had won my fifth event, that you're only going to win five times out here, well, that's not very good.
"As I've gotten older, I've struggled maybe with concentration a little bit more than I'd like. I don't think my game is as good as it's been. I've just gotten dumber, which has made it harder to score."
Goydos has climbed the leaderboard by staying out of trouble. He didn't make a single bogey on Saturday, and just three through the first 54 holes of the tournament.
"I've hit the ball pretty much to where you can play," Goydos said. "I bogeyed 14 yesterday from a bad spot and other than that I've been in pretty good shape to be able to salvage par and stay pretty consistent. I haven't made a ton of birdies, but I've just kind of plodded around, did what I need to do to be successful.
"That's the way I am. I'm a plugger."
Will that be enough to win today?
"Probably not," Goydos said.
No walk in the park
Tracy Phillips is performing by far the best of the seven PGA club professionals who made Friday's cut. Phillips is 6-under-par through three rounds, while all his fellow club pros are over par.
His score might not be nearly as good if not for some impressive recovery work on No. 7 on Saturday. Phillips hit his second shot long on the first of three holes in Jean Klock Park, and it ended up on the slope of a sand dune near a parking lot.
"I didn't know that that was still part of the golf course," Phillips said. "Once we found it, you play it. I wouldn't call it a great lie, but for the area that I was in, it was probably about as good a lie as you could hope for. It was very sandy, had the ball by my feet and had some weeds behind it and had some reeds in front of it."
From there, Phillips somehow managed to get the ball back up on to the green within a few feet of the hole, then made his short par putt.
"It was huge," Phillips said. "I mean, that could have easily been a double or a triple possibly. To get that up-and-down is pretty crazy."
Change of dinner plans
Stephen Ames and Scott McCarron not only shared the lead after the second round, they're also sharing a rental house in the Harbor Shores development for the tournament. The two were able to celebrate together with some barbecue after their success Friday.
Ames continued his strong play on Saturday, taking sole possession of the lead at 12-under. McCarron struggled, shooting 3-over to fall into a tie for 18th.
"We were barbecuing outside last night, so that was fun," Ames said. "It's normal. We all want each other to play well. Scotty didn't play well today, unfortunately, so I think we're going to go separate ways for dinner tonight."