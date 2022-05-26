BENTON HARBOR — Roger Chapman isn’t playing as much golf these days, but he still knows his way around Harbor Shores.
Chapman, 63, winner of the first KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in 2012, shot a 1-under-par 70 in the opening round of the tournament Thursday.
Not bad for his first competitive round of the year.
“You know you’ve played well here, so you feel comfortable,” Chapman said. “There’s some courses that just don’t suit your eye, but Harbor Shores suits my eye.”
Chapman also won the U.S. Senior Open in 2012, also held in Michigan. Those two senior major championships remain the biggest victories of his career.
“It’s wonderful to come back to a place where you’ve won,” Chapman said. “I was walking up the 18th just thinking of what happened 10 years ago. Special, special memories.”
Chapman also said he plans to dine at the Grande Mere Inn, which became his restaurant of choice in the area when he played well after eating there in 2012. He has played only a handful of events over the past couple years due to COVID-19 restrictions and his advancing age.
“As my wife said ‘Just go out and enjoy it, you’ve got nothing to prove,’” Chapman said. “Everything else is a bonus. I’m 63, I’m not quite checking out yet, but I’m in the departure lounge. Haven’t boarded the plane yet.”
Something to talk about
Like Chapman, Michael Allen is 63 and a past Senior PGA Champion, winning in 2009. He also hasn’t had much success of late, but his 3-under-par 68 on Thursday earned him a trip to the interview tent.
“No one’s wanted to talk to me in a long time,” Allen said. “It’s incredible and that’s the great thing about golf, that we actually have the opportunity to do this for this long. It’s been a great ride. All the places we’ve been and things we’ve seen and done and some of the great people we’ve met on the journey. To be in your 60s and come out and compete and someone wants to talk to you when you finish a decent round, it’s kind of nice.”
Still learning his way around
Alex Cejka may be the defending Senior PGA Champion, but Harbor Shores is still new to him.
That was obvious when he was asked describe his birdie Thursday on the No. 8 hole, one of three holes in Jean Klock Park.
“Which one is eight again?” Cejka replied. “I don’t even remember what eight is.”
Though he may not have the best grasp of all the holes yet, Cejka is still off to a good start, shooting a 3-under-par 68.
“I’m happy,” Cejka said. “My goal was to be under par and I’m not far from the lead. So far, it’s looking good.”
Quit while you’re ahead
Thomas Levet’s day couldn’t have had a better beginning. The French golfer made an eagle on No. 10, his first hole of the day, and followed that up with birdies on No. 11 and No. 12.
“That was an easy start, and then I kind of gave up after that because you don’t want to ruin the day,” Levet said. “I said to my caddie, shall we go back to the clubhouse?”
Levet kept playing, of course, although the rest of his round was far less eventful. He made one birdie, one bogey and 13 pars over his final 15 holes to finish at 4-under.
Drink to your health
Darren Clarke shot a 3-under 68 on Thursday despite battling tendonitis in his arm. It’s the latest in a series of injuries for Clarke, who finished ninth on last season’s Charles Schwab Cup money list but hasn’t been able to match that success this year.
“It’s been one of those years,” Clarke said. “It’s been weird for me because I’ve gone through my whole career never being injured. This year for whatever reason, maybe it’s a little bit too much alcohol or getting a little bit too old or whatever, I don’t know, but I’ve just been injured every week. I’ve started feeling a little bit better but my arm is still sore and what have you. Those situations, you just have to keep playing and do as well as you can.”