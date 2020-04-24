BENTON HARBOR — The volunteer corps of the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has donated more than $15,000 to the Spectrum Health Lakeland COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund supports efforts to address several emerging needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rather than take a refund, more than 130 volunteers donated their uniform package fee to benefit the hospital system.
Spectrum Health Lakeland employs more than 4,000 professionals across three hospitals, an outpatient center, a cancer center and 48 physician practices.
The Senior PGA Championship, which was scheduled to be held May 19-24 at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, was canceled on April 2 in the wake of the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home executive order.
“Like so many others in our community, we were saddened to hear of the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship’s cancellation,” Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a news release. “However, the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who chose to donate their volunteer package fees toward Lakeland’s COVID-19 Response Fund is truly inspirational. We are all in this together and these funds will support many emerging needs during this crisis.”
Lakeland’s COVID-19 Response Fund was established to support a number of unexpected health care needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds will help provide personal protection equipment and other critical medical supplies and support clinical workers serving on the front lines.
“We are fortunate to have such wonderful volunteers who are willing to give back to their community,” said Jeff Fettig, general chairman of the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “This donation will have a profound positive impact on the lives of our frontline clinical medical professionals in Southwest Michigan and their safety fighting the pandemic every day. We are proud of our volunteers and the community as a whole that has come together in this time of need.”