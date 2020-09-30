NILES — Police have made two arrests after the Admiral gas station at 640 Chicago Road was robbed Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to a Niles Police Department news release.
Police said two men entered the business that night, with one carrying a large knife. After ordering the store clerk to lay on the floor, the suspects began taking money and merchandise. About this time a customer walked into the store and was quickly told to leave. He did, but then one of the robbers chased after him, police said, and brought the man back to the store.
After the hold-up police soon arrived and were quickly able to identify the two suspects and track them down at the Niles McDonald’s. When police approached them there, the suspects drove away at a high rate of speed. Soon after a Berrien County Sheriff’s Dept. deputy joined the pursuit, according to the news release.
The chase went into Indiana, where the vehicle was stopped. Both men fled on foot. One of the men, Devonte Gibson, 18, of Niles was then caught and arrested. He was arraigned on charges of armed robbery, unlawful imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $50,000.
The other suspect eventually was located in the 1500 block of North 12th Street in Niles. Police say he resisted arrest and will soon face arraignment on multiple charges.