KALAMAZOO — While police departments struggle to attract new recruits, the Law Enforcement Training Center Police Academy at Kalamazoo Valley Community College has seen a huge drop in numbers this summer.
Director Victor Ledbetter said that for the next academy, set to run Aug. 24 through Dec. 15, as of mid-July there were just 12 enrolled applicants. Normal enrollment is in the 20s for the academy that KVCC runs twice a year. It is where many of the police officers in Southwest Michigan received their training.
“Michigan State Police is not having an academy this year due to budget cuts,” Ledbetter said. “We’ve extended our deadline to apply so we can reach out to those who had applied for the state police academy.”
He said that current events across the country and the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to bring the numbers down this year.
“It’s an extraordinary year, and considering that, I’m happy with the numbers,” Ledbetter said.
Asked whether there would be a number of enrollees that is too few to hold the academy, he said, “I struggle with that. The number of officers in the state is so low. We need police officers, and it’s my duty to produce them.”
Ledbetter said he is seeing an increased interest in Black people wanting to become police officers, and he’s encouraged by that.
“I’ve talked to people and a lot of Black men have said they will apply for the academy in January. Black men want to come in and make a change from the inside out,” he said.
Ledbetter took over as director of the academy at KVCC in 2018. Since then, he has implemented specific training regarding implicit bias, de-escalation, LGBTQ awareness, autism awareness, and ACES, which stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences Syndrome.
“I’m especially proud of the first two, implicit bias and de-escalation, because the governor has now mandated that training for police officers in Michigan, and we’re already doing it,” he said.
The implicit bias training helps police officers understand any unconscious biases they may have.
“If you decide something about me before you even meet me, because I am Black, that’s an implicit bias. We train our officers to understand what theirs are,” he said.
The academy at KVCC is a 16-week program that runs 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ledbetter said his is the only police academy in Michigan that devotes a full week to diversity training.
Ledbetter said he hopes and expects that current events will result in more and better police officers.
“We have a downward trend right now, but I think it will take a turn for the better. People who would not have considered a career in law enforcement now are showing interest, and that’s a good thing. We need our community’s cultures to be represented with more diverse officers,” he said.