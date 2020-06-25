COLOMA — One man is dead after he allegedly broke into a home in Coloma Township and was shot by the homeowner early Thursday morning.
Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski identified the deceased man as Kevin Cox, 47. The homeowner's name is being withheld as the investigation continues, Smigielski said.
Police were called at 2:29 a.m. Thursday on a report of a home invasion in progress at 5576 Paw Paw Lake Road. While en route to the the scene, officers were told by Berrien County 911 Dispatch that the homeowner had possibly shot the intruder.
Coloma Township police, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department, Watervliet police and Pokagon Tribal police responded. When they arrived, the homeowner came out with his hands in the air, Smigielski said.
Police secured the scene and found Cox, the alleged intruder, dead from a single gunshot wound. Smigielski said the homeowner and alleged intruder did not know each other, and police are not sure of the alleged intruder's motive.
Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office.