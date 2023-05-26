BENTON TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Benton Harbor man was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a gun twice in Benton Township.
The Benton Township Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of South Crystal Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday, regarding a subject discharging a firearm.
According to a news release, a witness told police a man – who was wearing all black clothing and an orange hat – fired a gun twice in the area. Officers sent out a description of the suspect and the last known direction they were heading. Police said a spent shell casing was discovered at the scene and seized as evidence.
Berrien County sheriff deputies found the suspect on Highland Avenue near Bridgman, where police said a handgun was on their person.
The suspect, whose name was not released Friday, was lodged at the county jail on several charges. No one was injured during the incident.