CASSOPOLIS — Several guns and a concealed pistol license were confiscated Friday from a man near Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School, police said.
According to a news release from Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, police were called at 10:47 a.m. Friday on a report from school staff that a man – with what appeared to be a long barrel rifle – was standing outside his vehicle on school property. Behnke said the man was found to have several firearms, including a handgun, two rifles with scopes and a pellet gun with a scope.