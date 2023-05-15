BERRIEN SPRINGS — Search and rescue crews found a body Monday morning in the St. Joseph River, which police say matches the description of a woman who went missing in the area last week.
According to a news release from the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Officer Marine Division located the body around 9 a.m. Monday, about a half mile north of St. Joseph Valley Parkway in Sodus Township.
The body has been transported to WMED in Kalamazoo to be identified.
Earlier reports stated Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs was the woman who went missing after entering the St. Joseph River on May 7. Police were called to the St. Joseph River near Dairy Road in Berrien Springs with a report of a missing woman who was in the water.
Early investigations showed Simpson had been in the area with her children. She entered the water after she noticed her 8-year-old son struggling.
The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department rescue boat found the 8-year-old on an island in the river. He was treated at Corewell Health South and released.