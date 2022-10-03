NEW BUFFALO — The body that was found floating in Lake Michigan last week has been identified by police.
According to a news release Monday, the Grand Beach/Michiana Police Department announced the body was identified as Jason Ryno, 48, of Joliet, Ill.
The South Bend Police Department Crime Lab was instrumental in helping with this case, using a fingerprint to make a positive ID.
The body was recovered on Sept. 26, along the shores of Michiana.
The investigation is ongoing, but there is no suspicion of foul play. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau assisted in the identification process.