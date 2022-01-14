Web only police car pic
NILES — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who were killed in a car fire last week.

Police identified the victims as Electra May Sutfin, 27, of Galien, and Chloe Clink, 28, of Dowagiac.

