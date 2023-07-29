NEW TROY — An Indiana man died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Weesaw Township.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of W. Elm Valley Road near Mill Road around 12:27 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a single motorcycle crash, with the driver and vehicle in the ditch along Elm Valley Road.
Officers identified the driver as Jaime Daniel Brown, 47, of Granger, Ind. The operator was found not wearing a helmet at the time.
According to a news release, life-saving measures were taken on scene but were unsuccessful. Brown was declared dead on the scene.
Based on the initial investigation, police said speed and alcohol seem to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Three Oaks Police Department, Michigan State Police, Weesaw Township Fire Department and Medic 1 Ambulance.