BUCHANAN — A man was found dead Thursday after a state police trooper spotted an overturned rowboat on Rug Lake off Gardner Road in Weesaw Township.
Lt. DuWayne Robinson, public information officer for Michigan State Police Fifth District Headquarters said it happened at 2:13 p.m. Thursday.
Trooper Macon Derleth said he spotted the overturned boat while he was on routine patrol in the area. He approached to investigate and saw some people gathered near the lake. The people, who live nearby, told the trooper they had a relative who had recently been fishing using the boat that was overturned in the lake.
Derleth said he grabbed a canoe from a nearby dock, entered the water, and found an unconscious person near the boat who he determined to be deceased. Police identified the victim only as an 82-year-old man from Kalamazoo, and said they will release his name later.
Robinson said in a news release that the man was not wearing a personal flotation device, nor was one found on the boat. It is not known whether the man suffered a medical condition before landing in the water.
Derleth said Thursday was a nice, sunny day and the lake water did not appear to be rough.
Further investigation into the cause of death is being conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office at Western Michigan University Medical Center, Robinson said
State troopers were assisted by Weesaw Township Fire and Rescue, Buchanan Township Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Baroda-Lake Township Police, Berrien County weighmaster, Medic 1 ambulance and the state police Niles Post chaplain.