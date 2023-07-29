CASSOPOLIS — An attempted robbery was thwarted by a customer at a Cassopolis gas station earlier this week.
The Cassopolis Police Department was dispatched to an attempted robbery and shooting at the Stone Lake Marathon Gas Station at 9:54 p.m. Thursday.
Police Chief Todd McMichael said officers found a man who had been shot several times, and another man holding the suspect at gun point. According to a news release, police determined the man who had been shot had attempted to rob the clerk and was shot by an armed customer.
The suspect was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by Pride Care Ambulance Service and admitted for his injuries. As of Friday, they are in stable condition.
Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and arrested a woman for possession of methamphetamine, who also had a warrant for possession at the time.
The man who shot the suspect did not have a Michigan concealed pistol license. This case remains under investigation and names are being withheld.