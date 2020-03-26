BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police are investigating a shooting they say happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Quik Way Party Store at 105 S. Fair Ave.
Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said police were called to the area of Buss Avenue and South Fair Avenue on a report of a person armed with a handgun and shooting. When police arrived, they were unable to locate an armed person or anyone who had been shot.
But meanwhile, police were advised that a gunshot victim had arrived at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with a wound to the upper left leg. The 22-year-old Benton Harbor resident reported having been shot at the Fair Avenue location.
The victim told police he had exited the Quik Way Party Store, saw a group of people arguing and heard gunshots. He got into his vehicle and while driving away, heard bullets strike his vehicle and realized he’d been shot in the leg. He drove himself to Lakeland where he was treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound, DenDooven said.
Police at the Fair Avenue location then found evidence of a shooting in the party store parking lot. Evidence was collected by Benton Township Police evidence technicians, who were assisted by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 925-1135, or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.